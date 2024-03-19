Sea Pointe Design & Remodel of Orange County, California Awarded Best of Houzz 2024

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2024 --Sea Pointe Design & Remodel of Orange County has won a "Best of Houzz" award for Design and Client Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, including the all-in-one software solution for industry professionals. The 38-year old design and build remodeling firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.



Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2023. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.



"Best of Houzz 2024" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.



"We are honored to be recognized for our professional design work and client service as our team holds a high bar for delivering quality design work with our clients and service throughout the entire remodeling process," says Lauren Mills, Sea Pointe President.



"The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "This year's winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry - many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services - and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition."



About Sea Pointe Design & Remodel

Since 1986, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel has been offering design/build construction services throughout Orange County. The firm specializes in home remodeling including additions, kitchens, and bathrooms. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company, Sea Pointe offers clients one source of accountability and responsibility for home remodeling projects.



From blueprints to final touches, the Sea Pointe team of professionals guide clients through the remodeling process to create a beautiful space that meets their individual needs. Using the latest in technology, Sea Pointe is able to render kitchens, bathrooms or additions to show clients the designed project prior to construction, which minimizes changes and keeps projects on schedule and within budget.



Sea Pointe is a recognized leader in the residential remodeling industry and has been named by Remodeling Magazine as a Big 50, in addition to being listed nationally as a Top 500 Remodelers by Qualified Remodeler.



The firm considers it a privilege to work with their clients and are honored when they share their positive experiences with others. Check out the personal stories their clients have shared – Yelp!, Houzz and Google.



Sea Pointe Design & Remodel

Design Showroom: 576 Wald, Irvine CA 92618



About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them to win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their business efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.