Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --Seahorse Bioscience Labware, a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of high-performance microplate products announces a name change to reflect the company's focus on custom, off-the-shelf microplates for life science applications. Seahorse Microplates has proven expertise in the high-precision molding and production of custom filter, storage, and reservoir microplates. The new name reinforces the advancements that the company has undergone to continue developing microplates that meet, and exceed industry standards and different application requirements.



"We are the fastest and most experienced designers of life science microplates in our industry. We have a huge portfolio of successful designs and manufacturing processes to draw on when a customer presents us with a new challenge," stated Jon Lipsky, global business development manager at Seahorse Microplates.



"Our new name is a reflection of our commitment to offering a full spectrum of innovative microplate solutions that go beyond standard product offerings," stated Steve Fillers, Ph.D., product manager at Seahorse Microplates. "While microplates are not new, the underlying technology has evolved, allowing us to design filter plates for finer particle extraction, reservoirs with less fluid retention, and storage plates with longer useful life."



For more than 25 years, OEM kit manufacturers and scientists worldwide have relied on Seahorse Bioscience to provide innovative designs and premier quality microplates, manufactured in Chicopee, Massachusetts, USA. The new name formalizes a shift in corporate strategy, reflecting the company's dedication to the continued development of high-quality filter plates, assay/storage plates, and reagent reservoirs for biological assays and drug discovery.



About Seahorse Microplates

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Bioscience Labware, now Seahorse Microplates is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Seahorse Bioscience is a U.S. company headquartered in Billerica, MA, with production facilities in Chicopee, MA, and regional offices in Denmark and Shanghai.



For more information on Seahorse Microplates, visit www.seahorsemicroplates.com



