Seahorse Microplates Exhibiting at Pennsylvania and New Jersey LRIG Events

Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --The world leader in optimized microplate solutions, Seahorse Microplates, will be exhibiting at two upcoming Laboratory Robotics Interest Group (LRIG) chapter meetings. The Philadelphia chapter's Spring Exhibition 2016 will be held in King of Prussia, PA on April 28, 2016 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and the Mid-Atlantic chapter's 21st Annual Technology Showcase will be held in Somerset, NJ on May 14, 2016 from 3 to 9 p.m.. Seahorse Microplates a part of Agilent Technologies will showcase standard microplate products and examples of custom solutions developed to address the evolving needs of the life sciences community. These products improve assay speed, accuracy, and automation compatibility driving laboratory productivity and efficiency across laboratory operations.



Steve Fillers, Product Manager at Seahorse Microplates, said, "Our custom solutions build on our extensive portfolio of versatile functionality and high-performance microplates; they encapsulate new approaches and technologies that address—and provide solutions for—the persistent challenges experienced by our customers. As automation continues to permeate laboratory environments, we look forward to showcasing our filter plates, assays/storage plates, and reagent reservoirs to the laboratory automation community, offering the most comprehensive and cost-effective laboratory solutions available today."



For more information on Seahorse Microplates, call (978) 671-1600 or visit http://www.seahorsemicroplates.com.



About Seahorse Microplates

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Microplates, a part of Agilent Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Our fabrication facility is a DNase/RNase-free clean room environment, certified ISO 9001:2008, and includes: engineering design, mold fabrication, injection molding, assembly, testing, and quality control.