Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --The world leader in optimized microplate solutions, Seahorse Microplates, will be exhibiting at the 5th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS2016), in booth # 422, from January 25 to January 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA. This flagship event brings together life science research and development professionals from across the globe to chart the future of laboratory automated technologies and processes. A division of Seahorse Bioscience (a part of Agilent Technologies), Seahorse Microplates has been setting the industry standards for designing and manufacturing labware products and solutions that meet the stringent needs of the life science community, which ultimately accelerate research efforts, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, and increase laboratory productivity.Whether it is filter plates, assay/storage plates, or reagent reservoirs, Seahorse Microplates offers an unmatched combination of experience, innovative technology, purchasing convenience, and comprehensive support to rapidly deliver products to exact specifications.



Steve Fillers, Product Manager at Seahorse Microplates, said, "This event is a key date on our calendar. Our focus on quality and innovation is enabling us to become the premier developer of microplates for life science applications. As automation continues to permeate the laboratory, we look forward to showcasing our products and capabilities in front of the SLAS community, and to address—and to provide solutions—for their unique challenges."



About Seahorse Microplates

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Bioscience Labware, now Seahorse Microplates, is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Seahorse Bioscience is a U.S. company headquartered in Billerica, MA, with production facilities in Chicopee, MA, and regional offices in Denmark and Shanghai.