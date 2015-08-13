Chicopee, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Seahorse Microplates, a global leader in optimized microplate solutions for the biomedical research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics market, is pleased to announce the addition of gamma-irradiated microplates to its standard catalog. Any of the products listed in the Seahorse Microplates' online catalog may be requested to be custom supplied as gamma-irradiated with a 1,000-plate minimum order, and a six-week lead time.



Steve Fillers, Product Manager at Seahorse Microplates, said, "As an extension of our value-added irradiation services, we are making available, in case lots, five of our most frequently requested microplates individually packaged and irradiated for immediate shipment. The enhanced availability of these popular items translates into lower pricing, faster delivery and greatly reduced storage requirements for our customers."



Below is the list of products that are ready for shipments beginning August 1, 2015:



Storage Plate:



24-well polypropylene storage/reaction microplate, 10ml/square well, pyramid bottoms, 44mm height, case of 25; order product #204023-100



Reservoirs:



Single-cavity polypropylene reservoir, 290ml, 12 column pyramid base geometry, 44mm height, case of 25; order product #204093-100



Single-cavity polypropylene reservoir, 300ml, 96 pyramids base geometry, 44mm height, case of 25; order product #204017



12-column polypropylene reservoir, 21ml/col, 252ml max, pyramid base geometries, 44mm height, case of 25; order product #204095-100



8-row polypropylene reservoir, 32ml/row, 256ml max, pyramid base geometries, 44mm height, case of 25; order product #204019-100



About Seahorse Microplates

Serving the life sciences industry since 1984, Seahorse Microplates is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality microplates for biological research and drug discovery. Customers include academic and government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, as well as OEM manufacturers of assay kits and lab instrument suppliers. Seahorse Bioscience is a U.S. company headquartered in Billerica, MA, with production facilities in Chicopee, MA, and regional offices in Denmark and Shanghai.