Sealed Air Financial Results & Rite Aid Impressive Run: (NYSE: SEE), (NYSE: RAD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2012. Net sales for the fourth quarter 2012 totaled $2 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.34 for the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $267 million or 13.5% of net sales. On a reported basis, net loss was $(10.9) million, or $(0.06) per share.



Net sales for the fourth quarter 2012 totaled $2 billion. Net sales for FY 2012 totaled $7.6 billion. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $996 million, or 13.0% of net sales.



Sealed Air Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide.



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) along with other Health Care stocks have been on an impressive run to start 2013. The Affordable Care Act will provide millions of Americans with access to healthcare, creating new revenue streams for companies across the sector.



The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) requires every American to acquire health insurance by 2014 or be subjected to a tax. For those who can't afford health insurance they will be offered subsidies or Medicaid. Statistics from the Census Bureau show that approximately 50 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2009.



Rite Aid is one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains with more than 4,600 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia and fiscal 2012 annual revenues of $26.1 billion.



