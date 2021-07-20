SEAM Agency Now Offers the Latest and Best Collection of Art Online, Including Selection of New Artists

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --SEAM Agency is one of the best sources of art online, and its collection spans everything from paintings to sculpture to prints, ceramics, and more. The agency puts beautiful artwork within reach, with prices starting below a thousand pounds. And now, the agency has further added to its collection with more new artists who have found the perfect space where they can showcase their work.



SEAM Agency has always had a clear vision: to help emerging artists showcase what they have to offer in one singular platform where buyers can browse through an entire selection of art of different kinds. But SEAM does more than showcase the work of various artists. As SEAM Agency confirms, "We handle a broad range of services, from seeking out the best in new art and craftsmanship to exhibiting its creators' portfolios online and arranging studio visits." Aside from this, SEAM Agency also offers interior decoration and design services, and it has helped numerous homeowners and business owners achieve the best use of their space and combine practicality and functionality with aesthetic appeal and style.



Today, SEAM Agency features an even more comprehensive range of artists who are now offering their portfolios on the SEAM website, and these artists include Tayo Adekunle, BASK, Miranda Forrester, Qian Jiang, and more. Tayo Adekunle is an Edinburgh-based British/Nigerian photographer, and she makes use of her work to outline issues around gender, sexuality, and race. Her works explore the context of the black female body, with inspiration from historical sculptures and paintings along with photography in the 19th century, particularly during the colonial era.



Another outstanding team of artists now featured on the SEAM website is BASK, made up of three individuals: Dominic McHenry, Jim Shepherd, and Angus Ogilvie. Each member of the team has his own practice, but they have come together to create more formidable pieces through BASK. The team works with wood and other materials to produce truly exceptional and original sculptures that are definite masterpieces.



Qian Jiang is another artist now showcased at SEAM, and she is a researcher and visual artist in London who intersects photography, sculpture, installation, and text in her work. Her work has already been internationally exhibited in shows at the Saatchi Gallery, Tate Modern, and the Shanghai West Bund Artistic Center.



SEAM Agency is a specialist in all kinds of art, be it paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics, and gift cards, and it has created an online space for emerging talented artists who find it a challenge to display their work elsewhere.