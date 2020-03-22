Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2020 --Seamless Payments ME is an annual technology and commerce conference that happens in the middle east. The Seamless Payments ME 2020 convention was scheduled to begin on March 25th. However, it has now been postponed. Due to the recent surge in cases related to the infectious novel coronavirus, an official for the conference has decided to reschedule.



The event will now begin on September 8th, and major industry players such as Seaory still plan to attend. Seaory specializes in the production, development, research, and sales of smart card printers. The company offers various material and card encoding options for corporations of all sizes.



Some of the most popular smart card materials offered by Seaory are ABS, PET, and PVC. The S21 PVC card printer is one of Seaory's latest innovations designed for small to medium-sized organizations. You can buy an ID card printing machine from numerous vendors. However, Seaory offers distinct advantages that are hard to find anywhere else.



All Seaory card printers come with factory support, free technical training, and agency price protection. These are features that most smart card system manufacturers charge additional fees for. Since 2012, Seaory has been pushing the limits of PVC card printing machine design and integration. Located in Shenzhen, China, the company's printers produce cards that are compliant with ISO standards.



Many large corporations across sectors such as transportation and medicine currently use Seaory card printers in their daily operations. Its many a PVC card printer is heavily used by the medical industry. Seaory's product line gives organizations the ability to print contactless cards, CPU cards, magnetic strip cards, and other formats.



With companies like Seaory attending the Seamless Payments ME 2020 conference, prioritizing public safety is necessary. The COVID-19 virus has swept the world by storm as various countries are currently under lockdown and travel restrictions. The 2020 Seamless ME event will still take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from September 8th-9th.



While the news is disappointing, companies can take advantage of the extra time to further develop their new products. Seamless ME 2020 will host leaders in industries such as technology, banking, e-commerce, retail, and more. With the COVID-19 virus cast against the upcoming conference, it will be interesting to see how companies respond to maintaining infrastructure during times of public panic such as this.



All of the industries that will be in attendance for the conference have been or will be affected by the spread of COVID-19. Understanding how to adapt and develop solutions that solve unexpected issues is at the core of most industries that will attend the conference.



This situation can be used as a call to combine the resources of significant industry players so that effective strategies can be implemented for the future. There is no question that Seamless ME 2020 will be a fascinating conference.



