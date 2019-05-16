Seaory Will Participate in the Seamless Asia 2019 in June

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --Seaory, a leading card printer manufacturer, announced that it would be in the Seamless Asia 2019 Exhibition from 26 to 27 in June 2019. With its two newly developed desktop card printers, the company aims to showcase its research and development power to all the trade visitors.



Shenzhen Seaory Technology Co., Ltd is a technology company that specialises in smart card manufacturing, personalisation card printer production and related application system developments. Skills in producing various forms of smart cards in different materials have attracted many buyers to order from Seaory, and its products have received positive feedback from all of the users. With its 17 years of experiences in the industry, it has expanded its operation beyond Shenzhen to Hong Kong, Beijing and India. Attending the exhibition is its move to serve more international customers with high-quality products.



The Seamless Asia 2019 Exhibition focuses on card and payments and leading high-tech applications on these fields. It is a dynamic and large-scale exhibition in Asia that tries to reshape traditional e-commerce, retail, and payments to an advanced digital and smart era. The location of the exhibition is the following:



Suntec Singapore, Hall 401-405, Level 4, Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593



The Seaory team will be in Booth N02, with its two new major desktop card printers called S21 desktop single-sided card printer and S22 desktop double-sided card printer. Trade visitors will be able to experience these products first hand.



Both the S21 and S22 desktop card printer has the following features:



- 20 seconds high-effective printing in colour for one side;

- Support contactless & contact dual-interface chip card encoding module (optional);

- Support the magnetic stripe card encoding module (can be high-co/low-co, three-track read & write, also optional);

- 12 months warranty (artificial damage excluded).



The difference between these two products is that S21 can only print single-side card in 20 seconds; meanwhile, the S22 model can produce smart cards in either 20 seconds for one side or double-sided in 42 seconds.



Sharing opinions can push forward not only the innovation of Seaory but also the development of the industry. Seaory welcomes all the trade visitors to come and talk to the team to understand more about the future of smart card printing as well as e-commerce and payment.



About SEAORY

Founded in 2002, SEAORY is a Shenzhen-based high-tech firm with 17 years' experience specialised in producing smart cards as well as personalised smart card printers. Furthermore, the experts in SEAORY also devote themselves to the related application systems researches and development, as well as the sales of such systems. SEAORY provides products with various functions, such as PVC card, magnetic strip card, contact or contactless memory/CPU IC card, dual interface CPU IC card and so on. Its high standard in production has attracted many business partners, and they have expanded their operation to Hongkong, Beijing and India.



Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Seaory Technology Co., Ltd

Address: 3F Building No.5, Fumin Industrial Zone, Rongshu Road, Qiaotou Community, Fuyong Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, P.R.C. 518103

Email: info@seaory.com

Phone: +86-755-26997700

Fax: 86-755-26997711

Website: http://www.seaoryprinter.com/