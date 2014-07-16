Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --SEO has proven to be a fundamental part of any company's online marketing campaign. It enables a website to establish an online presence through search engine visibility. It then drives organic traffic from the search engine's results page.



Reasons to invest in SEO



Your website is like a shop. You need internet users to visit your website and look around at what you offer so that they can make a purchase or place an order. The users have to find your website first in order to be of any use.



The internet is like a vast market place. There are many businesses from all over the world offering similar services and products. You therefore have to find a way to stand out and get users to notice you. This is where SEO services come in.



SEO allows you to draw traffic to your website effectively at minimal cost. Search engine optimization enables you to appear in search results pages for queries that are relevant to your line of business. This makes it more effective than paid ads. The people making the queries on the search engines are already interested in your products or services. You will therefore generate better sales leads from the traffic coming to your site from search engine results pages.



SEO is not expensive compared to the ROI in which companies can derive. In Singapore, SEO trainings can be claimed under the government PIC Scheme. Visit Iras website for more details



