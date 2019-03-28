SearchCon Conference to Bring Bring Advanced SEO and Digital Marketing Professionals Together

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area search engine optimization and website analytics company, is proud to host SearchCon, a Digital Marketing and SEO Conference on Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12 in Breckenridge, Colorado. Attendees in the digital business world will gain key insight from thought leaders in the world of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), digital, content and search marketing with networking and breaks creatively scheduled into the two-day event.



Hyper Dog Media has secured an outstanding lineup of Colorado's most talented thought leaders and influencers. Speakers include Garret Acott, CEO of Tempered, LLC; Holly Starks of Marketing Genius, Kelly Campbell, Agency Growth Consultant, Cade Lee, Owner of SEO Hog, Clint Murphy, Product Manager of MobileMoxie, LLC, Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media and a host of other knowledge-laden experts. During the two days of dynamic discussion, attendees will discover industry secrets and gain a new cache of knowledge about the latest in SEO and digital marketing.



"After years of leading SEO and digital marketing discussions through Meetup groups along the Front Range, we decided it would be beneficial to our Colorado industry to bring professionals together in an 'escape to the mountains'. We'll dig into the fast-changing SEO landscape while having some fun together too," said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. "Those who use best practices from years past will be ineffective at capturing a market share the way they once did. New tools, applications, and tactics for SEO are entering the digital arena on a regular basis. We hope SearchCon will help industry professionals become more digital market savvy and effectively compete in the global marketplace. The presentations are advanced and actionable."



Discounts are available for members of the Business Marketing Association of Colorado and SEO Meetups, and for accommodations at Beaver Run Resort. Sponsoring SearchCon at the Gold level are Marketing Genius and Hyper Dog Media.



For more information and to register for the SearchCon 2019 conference, visit https://searchcon.events. Join pre-conference discussions and thought topics on Twitter (@searchconSEO #SearchCon) and Facebook (@SearchCon).



About Hyper Dog Media

Hyper Dog Media is a professional search engine optimization agency located in Eastlake, Colorado. They help small, medium and large organizations in the Denver, Colorado metro area achieve increased search ranking and targeted website traffic. Hyper Dog Media is on the cutting edge of search engine optimization, mixing innovative new strategies with tried-and-true best practices. For more information on Hyper Dog Media services, please visit us online at https://www.hyperdogmedia.com/; on Facebook @hyperdogmedia or on Twitter @DenverSEO.



Media Contact:

Jim Kreinbrink

720-489-3790

jim@hyperdogmedia.com