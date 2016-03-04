Season 2 of Skidmarks Show Set to Be Bigger Than Ever with Extended Episodes

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --The team behind Skidmarks, the hilarious car show podcast are pleased to announce season two will be bigger and better with twenty four episodes in 2016. Skidmarks Show brings fun and laughter to the world of cars. The show has become one of the most talked about car show available on iTunes, Podbean, Soundcloud and SkidmarksShow.com with guests including rock and roll legends and celebrities Like Brett Michaels, Eddie Paul - builder of "Fast and Furious" cars, Michael Ballard from Full Throttle Saloon and Pennzoil sponsored NASCAR driver Joey Lagano.



Each Podcast follows Jeff Allen from the reality television show "The Car Chasers" and Ethan Demetrius from the FMX Rock SHOW and KISS FM, as they hit the road



Skidmarks is a 30 minutes bi-weekly Automotive and Rock-n-Roll radio show that makes shows like Top Gear look dull and behind the times. With the introduction of season 2 comes a new feature. The 'Nerd Word' hosted by Skidmarks Show resident Geek, Eric Ables, brings the listeners all the latest geek and technical news.



Although the show is based in America, it has generated fans from all over the world, making it one of the most listened to car show podcasts in the world. Jeff and Ethan want to break the records from last year and make season 2 not only one of the most listened to podcast in the world, but they also want it to be number one.



To learn more about one of the most talked about car shows in the world, visit SkidmarksShow.com



About Skidmarks Show

The show is hosted by Jeff Allen and Ethan Dometrius. The show aims to bring a light-hearted take on motor cars. Each episode brings lots of laughs with different celebrities and rock stars.