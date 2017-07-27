Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Seasonal shopping bursts begin as early as late July and last through January, but brands that can't be found online lose out on a big piece of the revenue pie. According to a Deloitte Holiday Survey, holiday spending accounted for more than $1 trillion dollars in the United States. That doesn't include the revenue generated by back-to-school and early-year white-sale shopping, which begin and end the retail crunch that occurs during these months.



The number of consumers choosing to shop online is growing, and it's not enough for brands to offer deep discounts on the right days or reel shoppers in with free shipping. Companies with online stores also have to learn to play the search engine game, and that means optimizing your content to earn a higher spot in the SERP listings. According to experts, that entails a lot of leg work: brands have to do the right keyword research, place keyword and content elements in all the correct on-page locations and regularly update sites with quality content.



Companies that are also working to ensure inventory is in place for the busy months, hiring or planning for temporary staff and creating other marketing campaigns to ensure holiday sales are as robust as possible don't always have time to pay attention to SEO details. In such cases, working with an SEO firm can take some of the stress off in-house employees while ensuring the company's pages are well-recognized by SERPs.



Virginia SEO company RevBuilders provides analytical and SEO services to companies in any industry, helping brands get found online. Experts note that when preparing a retail site for the upcoming shopping season, it's a good idea to start with past data. Brands might ask what's working now, and what worked last season? Simply repeating what worked last season won't always do the trick, which is why it's important to couple analytics with knowledge and current best practices. SEO firms like RevBuilders provide a range of tools that make it easy for brands to do this.



Other things RevBuilders wants brands to remember include optimizing for mobile users, who are known for shopping on the go during busy seasons, and engaging in press release campaigns for expanded reach. Stores and brands with new products, sales and offerings can get the word out with a solid press release, and this Virginia SEO company can help.



About RevBuilders Marketing

For over 15 years, RevBuilders Marketing has been helping clients build revenue by providing various online marketing services. Located in Warrenton, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service integrated digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: SEO Services or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management Services, Web Design, Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Marketing Automation, and Content Writing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased SEO traffic into leads and sales for their clients by customized strategies for each client.