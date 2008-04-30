Seasoned Entrepreneur Named Chairman of FIU’s Entrepreneurship Center

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2008 -- Florida International University’s Eugenio Pino & Family Global Entrepreneurship Center, which brings entrepreneurship to all students on campus no matter their major, recently announced that Mike Tomás, president of the ASTRI Group, will be Chairman of its Board of Advisors.



“I am honored to be a part of such a great Center,” said Mike Tomás, who brings with him decades of international leadership experience and entrepreneurial zeal that has been a signature of his work. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the remarkable program and continuing the legacy that it has created within the local and national business communities,” he added.



FIU’s Pino Global Entrepreneurship Center, known for its community workshops, business plan competitions, and renowned research, has quickly become a leader in entrepreneurship education. Just this month, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked FIU 4th for Greatest Opportunity for Minority Students. It was also recently named on the coveted Fortune Small Business list as one of America’s Best Colleges for Entrepreneurs seeking a double major, Princeton’s Review’s Top 50 Entrepreneurial Colleges for 2007 and Money Magazine’s 10 Cool Colleges for Entrepreneurs.



“It is great to be able to bring experience and innovation together to the head of our board,” said Alan L. Carsrud, PhD, executive director of the Center. “In the dynamic and international environment that we operate, Mike possesses the drive and vision to lead our Center to greater success and is someone who our students look up to,” he added.



Tomás started his business career at the age of 17 with MCI and his success here was his foundation for his career in business. After 17 years with MCI, he joined WorldCom where he was Chief Marketing Officer of Avantel, the $1 Billion joint venture between WorldCom and Grupo Financiero Banamex-Accival (now Citibank). In his time there, he was known for his ability to create effective marketing strategies and lead diverse teams to success.



A native of the Caribbean, Tomás has been recognized for his outstanding achievements in business and entrepreneurship. A board member for numerous organizations, Tomás continues to make an impact on enterprise in South Florida. A seasoned businessman, he has founded numerous ventures and is currently the President of the ASTRI Group.



Whether in the arts, sciences, business, engineering, or humanities, entrepreneurship at FIU adds value to every discipline and enhances the creativity and innovation of students, faculty, staff, and alumni. In addition to facilitating course development throughout FIU, the Eugenio Pino and Family Global Entrepreneurship Center fosters new technology firms, strengthens existing family-owned and managed firms, researches important issues, encourages new community enterprises to improve the economic vitality of South Florida and the Americas, and develops entrepreneurial leaders in all areas. More information at http://www.entrepreneurship.fiu.edu.

