The all-natural, all-purpose gourmet seasoning, already available wholesale, in retail stores, and online, is now also sold locally at DeLand Bakery, 933 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720. The store phone number is (386) 734-7553.



“We’re working hard to make it easy for customers to find our amazing seasoning,” said Rosa-Randolph. “We’ve had nothing but rave reviews from our customers!”



The All-Purpose Rub is available in several sizes and two varieties: original recipe and the newly released no salt blend for those who have a sodium restriction in their diets.



To celebrate and showcase the product’s availability at their retail location, DeLand Bakery is hosting a special event open to the public on May 1st from 11:00am-2:00pm. Attendees will learn how Abraham Rosa Seasonings will bring Caribbean flavor to your own table with live demonstrations and tastings.



Recipes and additional information can be found at: http://abrahamrosaseasonings.com/recipes/



About Abraham Rosa Seasonings

Abraham Rosa Seasonings’ history started with Abraham Rosa, born in the small town of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in 1921. In 1986, at the urging of his daughter, he started "Adobo Abraham", a seasoning with all-natural ingredients. Quickly, the secret recipe went commercial.



The product (Adobo Abraham) was a success, but in 1990 Abraham Rosa unexpectedly passed away on a fishing trip (his second love) due to a bad storm. All businesses related to Abraham Rosa were discontinued.



Since that time, the seasoning has been distributed to special friends and family, who have shared it with their friends and family. All who use the seasoning rave about it.



In 2012, Abraham Rosa’s daughter Ana Isabel Rosa Randolph, with her son Axel and daughter Ana Cristina, joined forces with the University of Central Florida Business Incubator program to re-launch Mr. Rosa’s product and rebrand the company, now named Abraham Rosa Seasonings.



The company’s first product is an All Purpose Rub. The original seasoning and no-salt version will soon be joined by other traditional island flavors. Visit www.abrahamrosaseasonings.com for more information and to order the seasoning online.



