Seattle and Tacoma Crime Scene Cleaners Receive High Praise from Clients

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --Bio Clean is a resource for people in the Seattle, Tacoma and Everett area that requires the services of crime scene cleaners. It is hard to imagine how it must feel to lose a loved one as a result of a violent crime. The emotions are naturally going to be very difficult to manage, with family members and friends feeling sadness, anger, and confusion all at once.



Clearly, people that are in this situation have a lot on their plates. When they look around at the condition of the death scene, everything that they are feeling inside will be magnified, and someone has to clean it up.



Bio Clean was founded by Theresa Borst about 20 years ago to provide crime scene cleanup assistance. Seattle crime scene cleaners must follow strict rules and regulations, and there are certifications that are necessary. This is because of the fact that blood and other organic matter may be present at the scene and can contain pathogens that can cause various different types of diseases.



Special training is required to safely and effectively deal with biohazards, and detecting the presence of blood is not as easy as it may sound. It can seep into places that cannot be easily seen with the naked eye, but Bio Clean crime scene cleaners know exactly where to look.



The technical knowledge that Bio Clean team members bring to the table is extraordinary, and they provide very rapid responses. Plus, suicides, homicides, and other major crimes can happen at any hour of the day or night. This company operates an emergency crime scene cleanup hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. When they say that "We will be here whenever you need us," they mean it quite literally.



They are true professionals in every sense, and they go the extra mile with caring, compassionate community members who are coming to the assistance of families in need. The team is comprised of people who want to do everything possible to ease the strain on their neighbors. Judging from the many testimonials on their website, they are doing a very good job at it.



About Bio Clean

Bio Clean comes to the aid of people who need crime scene cleaners in Seattle and outlying cities like Bellingham and Olympia.