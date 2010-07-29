Seattle-based non-profit launches one-of-a-kind online village sponsorship program

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2010 -- Agros International is proud to introduce a new online multimedia experience and monthly sponsorship program called One Village. This program leverages unique online technology in order to connect supporters to rural families in Central America. For as little as $15 a month, sponsors can make a difference in the lives of rural families working together as a village community to overcome poverty.



Agros is a Seattle-based non-profit organization that works with poor, landless farmers in Central America and Mexico. Through a unique, holistic development model, Agros extends loans to purchase farmland and then partners and trains farmers for 7-10 years in applying sustainable agricultural practices, all with the goal of enabling these families to create, develop, and eventually own a sustainable village. Agros has started 40 village projects across five countries.



Through the One Village website, donors are able to sponsor an actual rural village in Central America, and then follow that community online through first-hand stories, compelling photos, videos, panoramic photography, and project updates detailing village progress.



"We've learned at Agros that donors want to do more than just write a check to a worthy cause; they want to see the difference their donations make in real lives. Today, we are excited to invite people to the One Village website where they can experience and support a Central American village in an incredible journey out of extreme poverty," shares Sean Dimond, Agros Communications Director.



In order to build this remarkable virtual experience, Agros International partnered with CrashShop, a Seattle-based interactive media studio specializing in innovative websites, to help develop the online technology. The One Village website is a first of its kind, integrating the WordPress Content Management System with Adobe's Flash platform. "We believe in Agros' work, and are thrilled to play a part in helping more people experience and sponsor Agros villages. It's a privilege to help restore hope and dignity to the world's poor through the One Village website," exclaims Michael Redmond, Founder & President of CrashShop.



To learn more about the One Village experience, visit http://onevillage.agros.org/.

