Seattle Chiropractor Answers Common Misconceptions

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --Abrams Chiropractic understands that many potential patients who could stand to benefit from professional chiropractic treatment in Seattle may find that some common misconceptions about these procedures cause reluctance toward some life-improving care. Chiropractic therapy combines a century of science to promote full-body wellness that starts by adjusting the bones and muscles of the body that cause strain on the nervous system when daily life, stress and diet result in poor posture, muscle strain and joint fatigue. Abrams Chiropractic has developed a handy guide for the person unsure about what the practice does and how it can benefit many chronic conditions, including pain caused by injury, accidents or lifestyle.



A chiropractic adjustment is an accurate, physical thrust that specifically and gently aligns the spine back into its natural, healthy position. This procedure, when performed properly by a professional, will not result in a “cracking” sound. Occasionally, the patient may hear a slight “popping” sound, which is the result of internal gasses being released as the body is returned back into its natural place. Like many other medical professionals, chiropractors complete many years of education before becoming certified to practice. Prospective chiropractors must complete a minimum of three years of undergraduate work with a heavy emphasis on the basic sciences before acceptance into a five-year chiropractic college. A medical doctor (MD) and a chiropractor (DC) both receive their degrees from government accredited medical schools or chiropractic colleges before they are licensed to practice.



Every patient has a different reason for visiting a chiropractor. Many come for occasional pain relief, or as a factor in a developed fitness regimen. Professional preventative chiropractic care can help reduce stress and prevent chronic aches and pains as we age, just as regular dentist visits can help promote long-lasting dental health. Adjustments are gently done by trained, educated professionals, leaving patients with a clam, relaxed feeling following treatment. Comfort and painlessness are the goals in proper chiropractic treatment, and patients should always leave feeling better than they felt coming in. To learn more about specific chiropractic treatments offered by Abrams Chiropractic, visit them online at http://www.abramschiropractic.com.

