Seattle Chiropractor Celebrates 15 Years of Service in December 2015

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Dr. Paul Early and his staff at North Star Chiropractic Center are proud to celebrate 15 years of service to the Seattle community in December 2015. Throughout their years in business, North Star Chiropractic Center has become Seattle's most preferred chiropractic experience and known for providing safe and effective chiropractic treatments without using drugs or surgery.



It's been a rewarding year for North Star Chiropractic in Seattle, Washington, recently awarded the 2015 Patient's Choice Award and listed as one of the top chiropractic offices in the Seattle area by OpenCare.com. Patient reviews of Dr. Paul Early and North Star Chiropractic are the proof in the pudding:



"I have been to a number of chiropractors through the years but Dr. Early is probably the most skilled of all that I have personally seen. I came in for an auto accident, but when I mentioned I had a hip injury due to training for a marathon a few years ago, he began doing a little work on that each time. He was able to do what my M.D., P.T., etc. had been unable to do and now I'm back to running! The reception staff is friendly, and remember my name" – Five-Star Yelp Reviewer



"Dr. Early is a great chiropractor who I trust and have a very high regard for. He is extremely helpful, professional, and thorough. He has a sense of humor that makes you feel really comfortable." -Five-Star Yelp Reviewer



In addition to providing exceptional chiropractic care, Dr. Early and his staff at North Star Chiropractic are committed to giving back to their community. The team regularly donates their time to provide stress relieving chair massages at local work places helping boost health awareness and comradery. However, their charitable work doesn't stop at the Seattle county lines, they also hold annual giving campaigns that help people in developing countries through the gifts of livestock and micro-loans.



Dr. Early and the North Star Chiropractic staff provide total wellness care for patients as well as helping them find solutions for ailments like headaches, neck pain, whiplash, lower back pain, sciatica, shoulder pain, upper back pain, carpal tunnel pain, and more. For each patient they see, their top priority is to find the cause of the problem and then determine if chiropractic services can help. North Star Chiropractic offers treatments through traditional chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, and rehabilitation therapies.



About North Star Chiropractic

North Star Chiropractic has been providing natural wellness services for patients in the Seattle area for 15 years and is conveniently located near Northgate Mall. Its North Seattle location is accessible for patients in Seattle Proper as well as in the Greater Seattle area and other suburbs such as Lake City, Maple Leaf, Northgate, Shoreline and Wedgewood.



For more information about Dr. Early and North Star Chiropractic Center, please visit www.NorthStarChiropracticCenter.com.