Seattle Chiropractor Discusses Benefits of Fish Oil

Abrams Chiropractic Center in Seattle, Washington, has long been a practice that advocates overall wellness and full-body health in addition to the benefits of chiropractic treatments to improve quality of life. Part of that overall approach to wellness includes important ways to manage and improve one's diet in order to provide the fuel and nutrients the body needs to maintain a healthy immune system and increase its natural regenerative properties.



Fish oil is a beneficial supplement that can be easily taken in capsule or liquid form. Fish oil supplements provide powerful Omega-3 fatty acids and often contain Vitamins A, C, D, and other valuable ingredients. These natural elements are found to enhance the effectiveness of the immune system, boost memory, reduce inflammation, reduce the risk of certain cancers, improve bone health, improve the healthy look of hair and skin, reduce the risk of heart disease, reduce the symptoms of eye conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration, help prevent pregnancy complications and improve concentration in children and adults.



Human bodies do not produce Omega-3 acids on their own. One must eat fish at meals or take fish oil supplements to achieve these benefits. Those who eat fish twice per week or more can get lots of valuable fish oil, especially if the fish is baked, grilled or steamed. Fried fish does not contain as much of the nutritional benefits. Molecularly distilled fish oil supplements are available for those concerned about the residual heavy metals found in some seafood.



Quality fish oil supplements should contain the two main fatty acids in fish oil: EPA and DHA. Good supplements contain a minimum of 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA, have undergone third-party testing with visible results, do not have a fishy smell or taste which could indicate that the product is spoiled, and provide certification that only non-endangered fish species were used as a source.