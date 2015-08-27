Seattle Chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps Uses Activator Methods for Precise, Effective Adjustments

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --North Seattle chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic is helping patients find relief from pain caused by spinal subluxations and other misalignments using the Activator Methods® Adjusting Instrument, one of the most effective but lesser known tools in the chiropractic industry. The instrument is one of the most popular low force chiropractic techniques in the world and is proven to deliver much more accurate and effective treatment than with adjustments delivered just by hand alone.



The Activator Methods® Adjusting Instrument is a spring-loaded, handheld tool that delivers a precise, consistent, low-force and high-speed thrust at just the right angle. Because the tool delivers force much more quickly than when making adjustments by hand, the body rarely tightens to resist the adjustment, which makes the process much more comfortable and effective for the patient. This device is commonly used for spinal adjustments, but is also helpful for adjusting knees, wrists, elbows, and other joints of the body.



To begin treatment with the Activator Methods® Adjusting Instrument, Dr. Phelps first analyzes the movement of the patient's spine and how it moves and bends. He evaluates the length of the patient's legs to check for differences that can be indicative of subluxations. After the treatment, Dr. Phelps re-tests the patients to ensure that positive changes have been produced that will help the patient move and feel better as a whole.



In addition to the activator method that Dr. Phelps uses at Abrams Chiropractic, he also utilizes a variety of other adjusting approaches to improve spinal biomechanics and reduce nervous system interference. Some of these include the Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT), the Gonstead technique, Cox Flexion-Distraction, Thompson Terminal Point technique, Applied Kinesiology, Grostic, HIO, and Bio Cranial therapy.



No matter the technique Dr. Phelps uses to treat patients, his overall goal and the goal of his professional staff is to help patients uncover the underlying cause of their health problems, create care plans that will produce the fastest results, and provide overall wellness care to help patients live their lives to the fullest.



About Abrams Chiropractic

Abrams Chiropractic has been a leading source of health and wellness for North Seattle residents for more than 30 years. The original founder of Abrams Chiropractic retired in 2011 and since that time, Dr. Lee Phelps has been acting as the lead doctor and practice supervisor. He has more than 20 years of experience in the chiropractic field and he is known for staying up-to-date with the latest tools and techniques in the industry that help his patients achieve optimal health and wellness.



For more information about Dr. Lee Phelps, Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle, or the activator method Dr. Phelps uses to treat spinal subluxations, please visit www.abramschiropractic.com