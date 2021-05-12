Seattle Document Scanning and Digitization Company Releases New Video Explaining Services

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --As a locally owned company in Seattle that provides scanning and document digitization, Micro Com Systems has been in business for over 20 years. To provide clients with a succinct overview of services, Micro Com has released a new YouTube video. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/



Micro Com provides professional digitization and document scanning services in Seattle. Clients include federal, state, and local governments—as well as legal firms, medical practices, utility companies, and manufacturing firms throughout Western Washington.



As a resource for organizations targeting professional, high-volume scanning services, Micro Com can efficiently scan paper documents, large format plans and maps, and microfiche and/or roll microfilm. During the pre-scanning process, all documents are prepared. Automated procedures are leveraged to make document scanning a quicker, easier process with high-quality outputs.



Color or black and white, clients receive high-quality digital images that can be indexed and shared. Microfilm and microfiche can also be digitized. For large-format scanning, Micro Com can scan documents up to 40 inches in width in black and white and color.



All scans are compared to document originals to check for quality and accuracy. When necessary, substandard images are rescanned to produce the best image quality.



Micro Com Systems can tailor their service to capture as much or as little data as the client needs. There's no job too big or difficult. Call 206-248-3191 to learn more about document scanning and digitization in Seattle—or just watch the video.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



