Seattle Document Scanning Service Shares Three Tips for Going Paperless

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --As a document scanning service in Seattle, Micro Com Systems is here to support businesses in a post-pandemic era. While the COVID brought a lot of challenges, one silver lining was the impact on the environment and natural resources. For businesses that want to continue the trend, Micro Com Systems is here to help. For more, go https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/paper-records/



Many misconceptions about going paperless need to be dispelled before it's possible to fully appreciate the impact of a paperless office.



Myth #1: Paperless offices don't work when legal record keeping is required.



Many regulatory bodies require original copies of various records to be kept for a specific amount of time. However, according to the IRS, digital scans are an acceptable version of record keeping. However, all electronic records must meet the same requirements as hard records.



Hiring a document scanning service means creating files that are searchable with imputable fields that are compatible with database or records systems. This makes it possible to quickly access the information in these documents quickly and link them to client or product records. Additionally, digital records are handy to have if paper records are lost or misfiled.



Myth #2: A paperless office has no paper at all.



Not many businesses can go 100% paper-free. Perhaps carbon copy receipts or some other type of record is mandatory. Paperless can be interpreted in many different ways, but the bottom line is day-to-day paper record-keeping is streamlined and reduced. Even paper records should be digitized so back-ups are available and shareable as necessary.



Myth #3: Hard copy records are more secure than digital files.



This is indeed false. There are software and systems to make your digital files secure, arguably more so than any security that can be applied to a storage room. Paper is organic and breaks down. It can also be stolen or destroyed in accidents and disasters.



If it's time to explore the evolution of a paperless office, reach out to the team at Micro Com Systems in Seattle. Learn about the options to professionally digitize documents, invoices, patient records, historical photographs, or any other important papers. Talk to Micro Com Systems today about digitizing an office.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/