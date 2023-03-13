Seattle Document Scanning Services to Minimize and Streamline Business Operations

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --As a bureau specializing in Seattle document scanning services, the team at Micro Com Systems (MCS) is working hard to make the dream of a paperless office a bit more real. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/paper-records/.



Today, every business, office and organization generate and must keep paper records. Based on laws and documents, papers may be required to be stored for several years—or even in perpetuity.



While the traditional approach of tucking papers away into filing cabinets is functional, it's far from a perfect system. Files must be physically checked in and out and can only be used by one person at a time. Papers can permanently be damaged or lost. And in the case of a flood or fire, will anyone rescue the paperwork?



Scanning paper records makes it possible to collaboratively shares files. Security can be set on who can view or alter documents, versions can be monitored, and the space occupied by filing cabinets can be reclaimed. Files can also be backed up on the cloud preventing a worst-case scenario in case of flood, fire, or a natural disaster.



Working with MCS makes the conversion of paper files straightforward. By acting as a Seattle scanning service bureau, there is no expensive equipment to buy, no capture software to purchase, no staff required to operate the scanners, and no IT resources strained. Break the habit of storing paper (onsite or off) to realize genuine cost savings and get a bit closer to the dream of a paperless office.



