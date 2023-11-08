Seattle Document Scanning Shares Advantages to Scanning Engineering Drawings

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2023 --MCS Seattle is a one-stop document scanning service bureau specializing in document digitization, image scan & data capture, from digitizing microfilm/microfiche and aperture card scanning to automated invoice processing. For businesses that work with important information, like engineering drawings, a scanned backup can keep a project on time and budget. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/the-importance-of-scanning-engineering-drawings/



Scanning engineering drawings serves as an essential step in the preservation of valuable information. Engineering drawings, technical drawings, and blueprints all contain detailed information about a product, structure, or system. If these drawings are lost or damaged, mistakes can have costly, even disastrous consequences.



Here are seven distinct advantages companies gain by scanning engineering drawings:



1. Digital Preservation: Engineering drawings are typically created on paper, which will deteriorate over time due to humidity, light exposure, or physical wear and tear. Scanning these drawings into digital formats ensures their long-term preservation, preventing loss due to physical degradation.



2. Ease of Access: Digital engineering drawings can be stored and organized in a digital database or document management system. This makes it easy for engineers, designers, and others to access and retrieve drawings quickly. It eliminates the need for manually searching through physical archives, reducing the risk of misplacement or loss.



3. Collaboration and Sharing: Digital copies can be easily shared with team members regardless of location. This facilitates collaboration and allows multiple parties to work on a project simultaneously.



4. Annotation and Markup: Digital drawings can be easily annotated and marked up using software tools, allowing parties to add notes, comments or suggestions directly on the drawing.



5. Security: Digital copies of engineering drawings can be protected with encryption and access controls, ensuring that proprietary information is kept secure. Physical copies can be vulnerable to theft or unauthorized access.



6. Searchability: Digital copies can be indexed and tagged with metadata, making it easy to search for specific drawings based on criteria such as project name, date, or part number. This significantly reduces the time and effort required to locate relevant information.



7. Integration with CAD and Design Software: Scanned drawings can be imported into computer-aided design (CAD) and other design software for further modification.



