Seattle Family Dentistry Offers Excellent Teeth Whitening in Seattle and Shoreline Washington

It is said that a beautiful smile can make one's day, but teeth tend to get discolored over time. There are many reasons for this to happen, like using tobacco products, caffeinated drinks, and even certain food items. Many do not care about dental cleanliness and oral hygiene, and that can lead to tooth discoloration. Gradual staining happens over the years, but with options available, there is no need to stay with stained teeth for a long time. Dental clinics like Seattle Family Dentistry offers teeth whitening services that helps one to get back their bright smile. Teeth whitening in Seattle and Shoreline Washington is a cost-effective procedure that can entitle one to smile confidently.



The dentists at Seattle Family Dentistry are well-known for their professional services. They are trained and have years of expertise in offering teeth whitening services. They only put through the best and advanced methods to whiten their teeth. The result for teeth whitening is instantly visible.



Before carrying out the teeth whitening procedure, the dentist or oral hygienist photographs the teeth for analysis. They carry out a detailed inspection of the teeth and carry out a thorough cleaning process, which helps in removing bacteria, food, and other substances. The dentist applies a layer of gel that overs and protects the gums around the teeth. Once this is done, a custom tray that consists of the whitening solution is fitted on the teeth.



The time is taken for the procedure usually depends on the extent of the discoloration. Clients can expect the process to get over between 2 to 4 weeks. They maintain a close relationship with their patients and ensure that they feel comfortable during the entire process. The dentists also offer dental implants in Seattle and Shoreline Washington, root canal, cosmetic dentistry, and more. Call 206-309-3864 for more details.



About Seattle Family Dentistry

Seattle Family Dentistry is one of the well known companies that offers a wide range of dental procedures. They offer teeth whitening, dental implants, teeth cleaning and other services.