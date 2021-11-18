Seattle Scanning and Digitization Company Now Offers Dental and Medical Scanning Services

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2021 --Micro Com Systems in Seattle works with clinics, hospitals, and offices that want to use digitization as a tool to streamline operations while keeping medical and dental charts safe from fire, theft, and loss. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/video/



Clinics and medical offices must contend with thousands of patient charts, x-rays, and medical records on behalf of their many clients. These records are linked to the individual health of each patient, recording information vital to their well-being—but what happens when files are lost or misplaced? What if there's a fire or flood?



While medical document digitization can't replace paperwork entirely, it's a valuable tool to speed up office operations and back-up irreplaceable paper files. But is it even possible to digitize thousands or even tens of thousands of medical files? Yes, with the help of Micro Systems.



Using high-speed, high-volume scanning equipment, Micro Com's team members can scan and digitize medical records, including medical chart scans and X-Ray Scans, in a fraction of the time it would take administrative staff. Once medical documents are scanned, they can be stored as PDF attachments, a practice extremely beneficial to all kinds of clinics and medical offices for many reasons:



- Historical charts converted into PDF attachments can be easily imported into most Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems.



- Digital files can be securely stored and backed up off-site to prevent loss, damage, or misfiling



- Files can be retrieved online instantly from anywhere in the world



- Offices/clinics that don't use an EMR can implement a password protected standalone system



- EMR conversion becomes easier—data/paper files from an existing EMR can be converted and imported to the new system, all in one step



To facilitate linking scanned files to an EMR system, each PDF file can be named according to an office's requirements—typically the patient's last name and first name, but medical numbers can also be included. Digitize chart notes, consultation reports, test reports, and other notes—and store them all securely as part of your EMR system.



Micro Com Systems in Seattle offers simple, inexpensive solutions that adhere to any medical governing body's privacy requirements—and a confidentiality agreement can be signed to allow for the transfer of patient data.



Request a free estimate to scan medical charts or call 206-248-3191 to learn more about dental and medical scanning services in Seattle.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/