Seattle Scanning and Digitization Company Releases New Video Explaining Scanning and Document Digitization in Seattle

With more than 20 years of experience, Micro Com provides professional digitization and document scanning services in Seattle. Along with legal firms, medical practices, utilities, and all kinds of businesses, the team has Micro Com has experience working with government at the federal, state, and municipal levels.



Micro Com provides professional, high-volume document scanning services for paper, large format plans, and maps, microfiche, and roll microfilm.



All documents are prepared to efficiently pass through a scanner by removing staples and paperclips, repairing damage, and grouping documents into uniform bundles. Automated procedures are leveraged throughout the scanning process to systematically reassemble various types of photo content in the final product.



Several high-speed document scanners are available to digitize letter and legal-sized documents—in black and white or color. 16mm and 35mm microfiche or roll film can also be scanned to produce high-quality digital images—this is great for organizations looking to clean up and secure archival information.



Large-format scanners can accommodate documents up to 40 inches in width. Micro Com is experienced at accommodating large-scale digitization requests—even full libraries! However, what sets the team apart is quality or QC. Every image is checked for quality by conducting an original to scanned image comparison. Any substandard or missing images are rescanned.



By using automated text recognition or manual data entry, Micro Com can capture specific data from each scan. For example, a law firm working through a complex case could ask Micro Com to scan all the documents in a file and show the pages where a specific name appears.



All kinds of indexing solutions can be applied to make complex data, presented in multi-page PDF files, more searchable and shareable—no more paper required.



Micro Com Systems can tailor services to fit exactly what an organization needs. There's no document scanning job that's too big or difficult. Call 206-248-3191 to learn more about document scanning and digitization in Seattle—or just watch the video.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



