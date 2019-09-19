Seattle Scanning Company Goes Large

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Scanning large format prints isn't a task for the faint of heart. In fact, most scanning companies can't do the job. It takes special equipment to accurately reproduce engineering drawings, maps, sepia, mylar, bond paper and other large format technical drawings. But the team at Micro Com Systems has a fleet of large-format scanners to meet any needs for oversized scanning. For more, go to: https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/large-format/



The team at Micro Com Systems uses KIP scanners to process virtually any type of media, from paper, sepias, vellum, blueprints, transparencies and even mounted materials. For delicate or antique drawings there are non-destructive scanning methods including large plastic sleeves that envelop drawings to protect them from damage while being scanned.



For high volume needs, Micro Com can output single or multi-page TIFF and PDF files, or almost any other digital format wanted at any resolution. Through large format scanning, it's possible to digitize and share many irreplaceable large-format documents that could be at risk from unpredictable events such as flooding or fire.



As a one-stop document scanning service bureau, Micro Com specializes in all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture. This includes digitizing microfilm/microfiche and aperture card scanning, to automated invoice processing, through to large format scanning and everything in between.



With over 100 combined years in the document scanning field, the staff members at MCS Seattle have the level of experience that assures smooth and accurate conversions. When deadlines and accuracy are important, Micro Com delivers, working one-on-one to support clients who have exacting needs and high standards of quality.



To learn more about large format scanning in Seattle, contact Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/