Seattle Scanning Company Offers File Management Solutions

To enhance the process of scanning and digitization, Micro Com can offer user-friendly indexing (metadata) schema that has been established based on user preferences. Consistent document indexing combined with powerful full text and profile search capabilities allows users to take control of their electronic- and paper-based documents. For more, go to: Seattle scanning company



Imagine the ability to search through relevant, clean digitized records based on a keyword search. No more rummaging through filing cabinets or bankers boxes piled in the company archives. With consistent document indexing combined with powerful full text and profile search capabilities, users can take control of electronic- and paper-based documents to store and retrieve in a safe and manageable way.



Standard features of a document management system can include full text search, the ability to control document tagging, assigning flexible user roles, logging and tracking, security, office integration—and more.



As a Seattle scanning company, Micro Com Systems can introduce powerful file management solutions that allow businesses to store, retrieve and share any type of document quick and painlessly.



Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



