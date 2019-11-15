Seattle Scanning Company Offers Medical Records Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --Micro Com Systems specializes in all forms of document imaging and digitization, including medical records scanning in Seattle. As a scanning service bureau, the team at Micro Com scans well over a million pages a month on behalf of many clients. For hospitals and doctor's offices, using a scanning service can work to maximize output and accuracy, allowing offices to make data more searchable and accessible. For more, go to: medical records scanning in Seattle" href="https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/medical-imaging/">medical records scanning in Seattle



Using high-speed scanning equipment, the team at Micro Com can scan and digitize your existing patient records, including Medical Chart Scanning and X-Ray Scanning. This takes a fraction of the time it would take staff members to do the same job.



Digitizing medical records provides greater flexibility and options for the e lectronic storage and management of health records and patient data. In addition, data entry costs and related entry errors can also be reduced.

As an independent bureau, Micro Com doesn't rely on one EMR vendor. Rather, the team offers the tools and scalability to work with small-, medium-, and large-sized organizations, customizing solutions for scanners, capture software, or entire integrated capture systems as necessary.



This isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; it's a customized approach that's meant to help different organizations streamline their approaches to patient management and record keeping.



Ask about the complimentary evaluation program. As part of Micro Com's unique customer-oriented approach, the team will be glad to put together a service package, tailored to any medical office or business—at no cost.

To learn more about customized solutions for medical records scanning in Seattle, contact Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



