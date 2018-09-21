Seattle Scanning Company Offers Onsite Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --As a Seattle document digitization, image scanning, and data capture bureau, the team at Micro Com have successfully completed all types of jobs related to document imaging and digitization. On occasion, there's a job where clients do not want the material to leave their office or premises. This is usually due to the confidential nature or high value of the documents or books being scanned. And in these cases, Micro Com's team has the capacity to come to you.



There are a few reasons why a client might choose to have a job performed on premises. These include:



- Scanning documents of a highly confidential or valuable nature

- Digitization of paper records that are in constant use

- Hundreds of thousands or millions of documents to be digitally converted



In these circumstances, the team at Micro Com Systems can visit a client's office, home, or workspace. All that's required is a secured place for the team to work, but they provide all the equipment and resources. Every onsite job is unique, but the team at Micro Com are fully experienced in undertaking unique projects.



From making copies of valuable and irreplaceable documents and records to digitizing full library collections, Micro Com's team has the capacity to handle all types of jobs related to scanning and digitization with professionalism and discretion.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



