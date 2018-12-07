Seattle Scanning Company Offers Solution to Streamline Invoice Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --As a Seattle document scanning company, Micro Com Systems provides solutions for businesses looking for high quality document imaging and digitization services, but they offer so much more. With constant cost and regulatory compliance pressures, keeping high quality, easily accessible records is paramount. Moreover, there's a constant need for swift and accurate processing. For businesses looking to reduce costs and increase accounting efficiency, Micro Com offers ABBYY capture and document management software.



Using ABBYY accounts payable solutions allows businesses to automate the processing of all important paperwork (from early-payment discounts to time savings) through a proven classification and indexing system.



ABBYY solutions ensure smooth delivery of all kinds of accounting needs, including:



- Processing invoices in a swift and cost-efficient manner



- Processing multiple formats of incoming invoices



- Increasing early-payment discounts



- Eliminating late charges and interest



- Improving important vendor relationships with faster response time to invoice status



- Processing heavy volumes of insurance forms in a timely manner that includes Explanation of Benefits forms, contracts and claim forms.



Using ABBYY solutions virtually eliminates time-consuming error-prone data entry and increases financial reporting capabilities. With greater accuracy and customer satisfaction, it's a win-win solution for businesses and all the people who buy and sell to them.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High-Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



