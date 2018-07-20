Seattle Scanning Company Says Lava Is Just One of Many Reasons to Digitize Documents

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --As a Seattle scanning company that specializes in document digitization, image scanning, and data capture, the team at Micro Com Systems knows there are all kinds of reasons to digitize important documents—including lava! By storing copies of digital documentation in the cloud or off-site, many companies can expedite recovery after a disaster. For more, go to: https://www.microcomseattle.com/blog/



Natural disasters have long been one of the best reasons for document digitization. The wrath of Pele in Hawaii is just one compelling reason for businesses to make sure there are backups for important documentation. Of course, more common than lava, floods and fire are more likely to wreak havoc on a business by destroying important and irreplaceable documentation.



Working with a document digitization and scanning company is an easy solution for making duplicate copies of the documents that you can't afford to lose. From dense HR manuals and medical records to historical records and contracts, Micro Com Systems has even digitized a whopping 1.2 million images for Tukwila's GET-IT, (Government Electronic Transparency Initiative), which was an initiative to digitize varied components relating to the town's development into a digital format that was easily accessible by staff.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



