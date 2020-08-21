Seattle Scanning Company Shares How Digitizing Record Keeping Can Increase Customer Satisfaction Rates

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --As a team that provides documents scanning and digitization services in Seattle, the scanning savants at Micro Com collaborate with all kinds of businesses and organizations that want to reduce paperwork and clutter.



In lean times, organizations need an edge, an approach that is distinct from competitors. Giving team members the opportunity to deliver wow is an obvious step. By setting up the right framework and supporting reps with quick and access to accurate customer records, it's possible to improve customer service. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/paper-records/



Improving service and courting good reviews can be a great way to boost businesses in the Google age. Positive comments and reviews from customers (like these for Micro Com Systems on Google) provide a sense of reliability and assurance that a job will get done.



Increase Customer Satisfaction through Digitizing Record Keeping



There are several reasons digital record-keeping is a sensible solution for the modern office. Here are five great reasons to go digital:



Greater Accuracy: Having OCR (Optical Character Recognition) performed on documents is faster than manually transcribing and reduces the likelihood of human error.



Quicker information access: Gone are the days of "please hold." Digitization makes it possible to pull up phone-number based records in moments.



Improved security: Digitization ensures sensitive information is kept safe, which is a feature any customer will appreciate.



Create custom offers: When clients' purchase history and information is digitally stored, it's easier to review and send custom offers tailored to interests. Bonus-personalized marketing has a much higher return on investment than sending out generic offers to the whole database.



Better office aesthetics: there was a time when filing cabinets and bankers boxes full of papers was the sign of a thriving business. Today, this approach seems old-fashioned. People generally expect information to be stored digitally where it is easy to access and update.



Courting great reviews is a matter of giving customers what they want—and doing it just a bit better than the next business. Digitizing client records is a great way to get started.



The team at Micro Com makes it easy to convert paper files into a digital format, they can even add implement customized digital database software for easy look-up. To learn more or get a cost estimate, contact the team at Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



