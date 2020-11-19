Seattle Scanning Company Shares Solutions for Ugly Record Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --As a team that provides documents scanning and digitization services in Seattle, the scanning savants at Micro Com understand there's no one-size-fits-all format when it comes to scanning.



Many clients, especially for Accounts Payables or Claims records have a wide array of document sizes and weights. But procuring clean scans is no problem for the team at Micro Com in Seattle. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/ugly-records/



When it comes to account scanning, it's reasonable to expect random sizes, multiple attachments, receipts, invoices, chits, records, slips-- all documents that don't process cleanly on most scan platforms. Moreover, not all these documents are neat and tidy. They may be stained, dog-eared, crumpled, and in a general state of disarray.



Manually scanning these documents may require many hours of intervention to hand prepare each page for passage through a traditional high-speed scanner. Small documents like cash register strips, receipts, and other small items need to be taped to backing sheets lest they be torn or lost inside the scanner.



The people at Opex have solved this conundrum with an ingenious line of scanners. Thanks to these scanners, the document scanning professionals at Micro Com can flawlessly capture any document right down to business card size. Customers that were previously unable to justify scanning ugly work due to the high costs of the preparation can now move forward cost-effectively.



That means fewer boxes, more storage, and more time team members can dedicate to issues that matter.



The team at Micro Com makes it easy to convert paper files into a digital format, and can even add implement customized digital database software for easy look-up. To learn more or get a cost estimate, contact the team at Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



