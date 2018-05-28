Seattle Scanning Service Has Relocated

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --MCS Seattle has long been Seattle's one-stop document scanning service bureau. As a team, they specialize in all forms of document digitization, image scanning, and data capture, from digitizing microfilm/microfiche and aperture card scanning , automated invoice processing, through to large format scanning and everything in between. Now, after almost 18 years, the company will be relocating to 5900 4th Avenue South.



Micro Com Systems Seattle was incorporated in 2000. Their mission now, as it was then, is to assist companies and government agencies in their transition to the digital capture and storage of office records.



Through enduring relationships and hard work, the scanning technicians make sure that client satisfaction is always met. This dedicated service by staff members is what allows MCS Seattle to provide a quality product and to meet the ongoing expectations of their customers.



Moving forward, MCS Seattle will be offering the same great services from their new location.



Effective April 1, 2018, the new address will be

5900 4th Avenue South

Suite 101

Seattle, WA 98108



Phone numbers will remain the same. If you have any questions or concerns, please phone us at 206-248-3191 or contact us online.



