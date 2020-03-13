Seattle Scanning Solutions for Oversized Documents

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2020 --Most offices will have some sort of scanning machine, but without special equipment or a very patient and innovative admin staff member, there are some documents that just cannot be scanned. These may range from instruction documents, architectural renderings, engineering drawings, maps, sepia, mylar, bond paper and other large-format technical drawings.



Without scanning solutions, these valuable documents are susceptible to damage and loss. More importantly, they're difficult to share and take up valuable office space. That's why Micro Com Systems in Seattle offers easy scanning solutions for oversized documents. For more, go to: https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/large-format/



Whether it's black and white, grayscale, or full color, the team at Micro Com relies on a fleet of very fast KIP scanners, running two shifts a day, to tailor production to specific requirements.



The outsized scanners can process virtually any type of media, from paper, sepias, vellum, blueprints, transparencies, and even mounted materials. Moreover, the production team will edit and adjust colours (where necessary) before outputting single or multi-page TIFF and PDF files, or almost any other digital file format at whatever resolution is required.



For documents or artwork of value (or in brittle condition), the team at Micro Com Systems in Seattle employs special non-destructive scanning methods, which include using large plastic sleeves that envelop drawings to protect them from damage during the scanning process.



As a Seattle scanning company, Micro Com Systems provides document digitization , image scan & data capture of all kinds. For smooth, accurate conversion of oversized documents, contact 206-248-3191.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



