Seattle-Tacoma Biohazard Cleanup Company Has Wide Range of Expertise

Bio Clean is a biohazard cleanup company that serves many communities in Washington state, including Seattle and suburbs like Renton, Everett, and Redmond. They have a wide reach, so they are also available to residents of Olympia, Washington. One of the things that stands out about this particular organization is the fact that they can effectively respond to different types of crime cleanup scenarios.



When it comes homicides, suicides, and other types of crime scenes, they have an extraordinary level of experience and expertise. They have been in the field since 1998, and they have a very impressive array of credentials and certifications. This seasoned company certainly knows how to handle blood and other bodily fluids safely and effectively in accordance with government regulations.



In addition to the work that they do with death scenes and other crime scenes that involve the removal of human tissue, blood, and other bodily fluids, they have a great deal of mold removal and remediation expertise. Mold can be present anywhere there is moisture, and ingestion of the tiny spores that can get into the indoor environment can cause a host of different health problems. This company has the ability to detect mold growth, and they understand how to eradicate the problem at its source.



Drug houses and meth labs can certainly contain biohazardous materials, and Bio Clean is well-equipped to handle the biohazard cleanup chores when dangerous drugs, needles, and drug production byproducts may be present. They can be called out to individual residences, but they also work with apartment complex managers and people that are responsible for commercial property. Speaking of larger buildings, rodent infestation can take a heavy toll, and diseases can be transmitted when rodent droppings are widespread. This is another type of biohazard cleanup assignment that Bio Clean can effectively complete, and they do bedbug cleanup work as well.



This company has been able to build an extraordinary reputation for top-quality cleaning and decontamination services, but they also place an emphasis on the human element. In some cases, their clients are going through devastating, life-changing experiences, and the Bio Clean team members take this to heart. They do everything possible to ease the strain in whatever way they can, and this is something that sets them apart from many other Seattle area biohazard cleanup companies.



