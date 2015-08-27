Seattle Title Insurance Company Creates Innovative New Online Endorsement Guide

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Attorneys and lenders in the commercial real estate market will now have much easier access to creating title endorsements thanks to an innovative online Endorsement Guide created by Ticor Title Major Accounts.



Ticor Title Major Accounts in Seattle announces a unique and innovative online Endorsement Guide for attorneys and lenders, or their underwriters, operating in the commercial or industrial real estate market. While it may seem quite simple, the aim of the new online Endorsement Guide is to give users the ability to instantly create viable Word documents instead of having to re-create them from PDFs.



Said Rob Flitton, head of Marketing & Business Development for Ticor:



"This online guide works like a virtual tool and was invented in direct response to inquiries we got from frustrated commercial real estate attorneys and lenders. It's incredibly user-friendly because it is not only a state-of-the-art e-magazine, but each title endorsement has a clickable button on its page for instantly creating Word documents, saving time & money."



The Ticor Title major Accounts team worked rigorously this year to edit and finalize the Endorsement Guide and initial response from attorneys and lenders has been favorable, describing it as "innovative", "hassle-free", "a major time-saver." The team created it by carefully sourcing and reformatting previous versions of the guide – it is available online here.