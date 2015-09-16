Seattle Title Insurance Company Recruits Well-Regarded Customer Service and Research Specialist

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --With her 17 years of title insurance and escrow experience, the Ticor Title Major Accounts commercial title insurance team in Seattle is delighted to announce the appointment of Shauna Allen as AVP, Commercial Title Information Officer. Extensively educated, Shauna has earned three important degrees – a BSBA, an MBA, and an MHRM.



The main focus of her experience and education talent will be to provide Ticor's customers with both a perfect flow of customer service, and also uniquely intelligent research services through the company's various products, including Ticor Elite™, a Mobile App and Desktop Portal for conducting vital property searches.



"Our commitment to our commercial title and escrow customers in Seattle is quite real and having the best talent on the team allows us to out-perform our competitors – and Shauna is both very good and very well-respected", said Rob Flitton, head of Strategic Marketing & Business Development for Ticor.



Located primarily in the company's corporate headquarters at the Columbia Center in Seattle, Shauna Allen will also be devoting time to the field offices to be as accessible as possible to the team's customers throughout the region ranging from Tacoma, to Bellevue, and to Everett. Shauna started with the Ticor team earlier this year.