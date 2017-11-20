Seattle, WA Meth Lab Cleanup Resource Takes on Tough Jobs

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Bio Clean is a biohazard cleanup resource that handles meth lab cleanup assignments in the Seattle-Tacoma area. They also respond to service calls in Bellingham, Washington. The company was founded in 2008 by Theresa Borst, and she still serves as the owner and president of Bio Clean.



Methamphetamine usage is quite common in the Pacific Northwest, so meth lab cleanup services are often needed. This company has stepped up to the plate to provide assistance, and at this point, they have a great deal of experience and expertise. However, there were significant hurdles to cross, and many companies would not bother.



There are a number of different chemicals used in the production of methamphetamines. They are highly combustible, so there is a significant danger present during the cleanup process. Detailed site inspection, review of police reports, and testing are required during meth lab cleanups. Plus, in addition to the chemicals that are combined during the manufacturing stage, the finished product and its residue are highly toxic.



Since this type of work is so very dangerous, there are extremely strict government regulations regarding meth lab cleanup company qualifications. Bio Clean knew that it was not easy to become qualified to provide meth lab cleanups, but they were willing to do what it takes.



They gained their certification through the Washington State Department of Health Clandestine Drug Laboratory Cleanup Contractor Program. They started responding to methamphetamine laboratory cleanup calls in 2000, so they are true pioneers who were there from the beginning. This is a level of seasoning in a relatively new area of endeavor that is hard to match, and experience is everything when it comes to meth lab cleanups.



Many people would assume that a company that has the expertise and the equipment that is necessary to complete these sensitive assignments would charge a great deal for their services. In fact, their rates are quite affordable considering the difficulty of the meth lab cleanup projects they undertake.



Some companies do competent work, but their customer service leaves a lot to be desired. This is definitely not the case with Bio Clean. They provide friendly, communicative service from the first point of contact onward. This commitment to the customer experience has served them well over the years.



