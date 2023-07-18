Seattle's Family Dentistry Introduces Professional Teeth Whitening Services in Seattle and Shoreline, Washington

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2023 --A bright, white smile can make a lasting impression. Still, over time, teeth can become discolored or stained due to various factors such as aging, consumption of certain foods and beverages, tobacco use, and poor oral hygiene. Seattle's Family Dentistry is dedicated to giving back clients their beautiful smiles and providing patients with safe and effective teeth whitening options.



Their teeth whitening services in Seattle and Shoreline, Washington utilize advanced techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to deliver exceptional results. Their team of experienced dental professionals is trained in the latest teeth whitening methods, ensuring personalized treatments that meet each patient's unique needs.



Before teeth whitening begins, the dentists will evaluate the teeth and gums to ensure the person is suitable for the procedure. The procedure can begin after it has been determined that professional teeth whitening is a good option for the concerned individual. First, they will apply a protective layer of gel or a rubber shield to protect the gums. A custom-crafted tray is next fitted to the contours of the teeth, and the whitening solution is applied to the inside of the tray.



Next, it will be positioned onto the teeth and remain in place for about 30 minutes. Afterward, one can repeat this procedure from the comfort of their home. Depending on the extent of the discoloration, the teeth whitening process takes about 2 to 4 weeks.



Teeth whitening services let patients experience several benefits. Professional teeth whitening can remove stubborn stains and discoloration, resulting in a brighter, whiter smile. The treatments are tailored to each patient's preferences and desired level of whitening, ensuring natural-looking results that enhance their overall appearance.



In addition to teeth whitening services, Seattle's Family Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments. Their team of skilled dental professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care for patients of all ages.



Call 206-887-9478 for details.



About Seattle's Family Dentistry

Seattle's Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice based in Seattle, WA. Their team of dental professionals provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including teeth whitening, preventive care, dental implants, root canal, and more.