Seattle's Family Dentistry Offers the Best Root Canal in Freemont and Northgate Washington

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2018 --Seattle's Family Dentistry is a Seattle based dental clinic offering top class family dentistry services to patients in the city of Seattle. Dr. Goraya's practice has set the benchmark for quality dental care in the city. Dr. Goraya is an experienced and talented dentist who was born and raised in India. She completed dental training in India in the year 2002 and practiced dentistry in the country for two years. After that, she flew to the US to receive further training at the College of Dentistry of New York University. After finishing the course there, she worked until 2013 at the Tukwila Dental Center, gathering valuable experience. Recently, Dr. Goraya's dream of having a private dental practice came true and Seattle's Family Dentistry was born. It aims to provide the best dental care to every patient that crosses its threshold.



The services offered by Seattle's Family Dentistry include dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, teeth cleaning, whitening and root canal in Fremont and Northgate Washington. Dr. Goraya, a renowned child and emergency dentist in Seattle and Fremont Washington also serves patients from Broadview, Ballard, Northgate, Greenwood, etc. Seattle's Family Dentistry prioritizes the health and happiness of its patients over everything else.



A root canal is a procedure that is often preferred by patients over extraction when a tooth becomes too diseased or damaged for external treatment. While root canals are considered by many to be a painful procedure, Seattle's Family Dentistry specializes in performing painless and comfortable root canals that leave patients with healthy gums and a bright smile. The clinic utilizes x-ray technology to determine the exact location and spread of the pain-causing decay. Once the cause of the problem has been identified, an anesthetic is used on the area, thus forestalling any physical discomfort. Following this, every care and precaution is exercised when removing the diseased pulp from the patient's mouth, after which the opening is irrigated. A filling is used to seal the opening and in certain situations, an antimicrobial solution is applied to prevent any side-effects. As such, the patients have nothing to worry about once they have walked through the doors of Seattle's Family Dentistry.



If one is experiencing painful dental problems, then they should definitely call Seattle's Family Dentistry at (206) 466-2424 or visit http://seattlesfamilydentistry.com/.



About Seattle's Family Dentistry

Seattle's Family Dentistry is the Seattle based dental practice of renowned dentist, Dr. Ajwant Goraya, DDS. The areas served by this clinic include Northgate, Freemont and Ballard.