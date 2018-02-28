Seattle's Family Dentistry Offers the Services of the Best Emergency Dentist in Seattle and Freemont WA

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Seattle's Family Dentistry is the Seattle based dental practice of Dr. Ajwant Goraya, DDS. Dr. Goraya was born and raised in India and completed dental training in the country in 2002. After practicing dentistry in India for two years, she moved to the US to attend the College of Dentistry at New York University. After graduation in 2008, she accepted a job at Tukwila Dental Center, where she worked until 2013 and gathered precious experience in the field. To this day, she continues to study and learn more about the dental profession with every passing year. Additionally, she is a certified Invisalign provider and the best emergency dentist in Seattle and Fremont Washington.



Passionate about the career, Dr. Goraya dreamed of opening a private dental practice. Very recently, that dream came true, and Seattle's Family Dentistry came into existence. Within a short period, the clinic has set the benchmark for quality dental care in the city of Seattle and surrounding areas. The dedicated, experienced and caring staff of the clinic prioritize the health, happiness, and comfort of patients over all else. The services offered by Seattle's Family Dentistry include dental implants, teeth whitening, dental restoration, teeth cleaning and a root canal in Fremont and Northgate Washington. Apart from Seattle, Dr. Goraya treats patients in Broadview, Greenwood, Northgate and surrounding areas.



The comfort and convenience of patients are always prioritized at Seattle's Family Dentistry. On every step of the way, the clinic is designed to make patients feel welcome, safe and comfortable. They also provide the much needed preventive dental care, which includes comprehensive x-rays, cleaning, gum checkup, etc. A good preventive plan can keep one from having to suffer from dental pain and ailments throughout their life.



To avail the best dental care in Seattle, one should call Seattle's Family Dentistry at (206) 466-2424 or visit http://seattlesfamilydentistry.com/.



About Seattle's Family Dentistry

Seattle's Family Dentistry is a dental clinic based in Seattle which serves as the private practice of renowned dentist Dr. Ajwant Goraya, DDS.