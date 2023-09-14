Seattle's Family Dentistry Specializes in Cosmetic Dentistry in Seattle and Shoreline, Washington

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2023 --A great smile can win the world. It reveals personality and confidence. Fractured or misaligned teeth can only shame an individual in public. It is where cosmetic dentistry in Seattle and Shoreline, Washington can help.



Dental anomalies can happen for several reasons, including accidents, injuries, trauma, etc. The consequences can be humongous. Seattle's Family Dentistry can fix the issue. Their dentists are specially trained and knowledgeable to identify the root cause and recommend solutions to the problem.



One of the areas of their expertise is cosmetic dentistry in Seattle and Shoreline, Washington. Seattle's Family Dentistry uses special equipment and methods to ensure successful patient surgery. They aim to improve confidence and repair damages caused by food stains, tooth chips, and other blemishes.



With top-line materials and dental techniques, cosmetic dentistry enhances appearance and self-esteem. Composite filling is highly preferred over traditional silver-colored amalgams, and gold is replaced by porcelain in creating bridges. Other techniques like teeth whitening, bonding, and veneers can improve the color and shape of the natural smile.



As for teeth whitening, they apply the relevant process to make you smile brighter and more attractive. The process involves the removal of natural darkening or yellowing that has occurred over time. Dr. Goraya will help patients with various teeth whitening options to choose from before doing any treatment. The methods widely vary by application, time, and cost. Depending on the conditions, the dentists will take the final call.



Implants can be great for those grappling with single or multiple missing teeth. An implant is a metal post that is attached directly to the jawbone. After the recovery of the bone and surrounding tissue, an artificial tooth is secured to the implant. Unlike bridgework, dental implants work well without needing structural support from the neighboring teeth. Most dental patients prefer implants for their durability and greater cosmetic appeal.



Patients are also offered other solutions depending on the conditions and budget. These include cosmetic bonding, crowns, bridges, etc.



Call 206-823-0250 for more details.



About Seattle's Family Dentistry

Seattle's Family Dentistry is a dental clinic based in Seattle that serves as the private practice of renowned dentist Dr. Ajwant Goraya, DDS.