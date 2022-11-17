Seattle's Prescription for Medical Records Scanning

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Being a large-scale scanning service means processing well over a million pages a month. Part of that comes from medical and dental offices, which have taken advantage of medical records scanning to free up human resources and streamline communications. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/medical-imaging/



Medical records scanning makes it possible to enhance patient service. Digitizing records makes patient information searchable and shareable. It becomes faster and easier to locate files. Plus, the ability to store charts, X-rays, and other relevant information in a single file reduces the chances of miscommunication. Digital files can even be backed up off-site so that in a worst-case scenario like a fire or flood, valuable records are safe. Other distinct benefits of digitizing office records include:



- Global Retrieval – patient files can be safely retrieved online instantly from anywhere—there's no need to carry around paper charts.

- EMR Compatible – store all historical charts as PDF attachments to the patient's file in an EMR system; data can be structured so that it easily imports into most EMRs

- Full solution EMR Conversion – for those planning to change EMR systems, Micro Com can easily convert the data from an existing EMR and paper files and import it—all in one step.



Using high-speed scanning equipment, Micro Com's team can scan and digitize existing patient records, including medical chart scanning and X-ray scanning, in a fraction of the time it would take staff members. Digitization of medical records provides electronic storage and management of health records and patient data. In most cases, it's possible to leverage current patient data to minimize data entry costs and eliminate data-entry errors—a win-win situation for everyone.



Micro Com Systems in Seattle offers comprehensive services at affordable prices. Call 206-248-3191 to discuss medical records scanning and receive a free estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/