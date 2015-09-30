Joondalup, Western Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --The launch of a new generation in leading security and defence is now preparing for launch and SECDEF Industries are offering the everyday public an opportunity to become a part of it. SECDEF industries believe that the illusion of security created by the Government is increasing the cost to taxpayers but decreasing the level of safety available. The purpose of SECDEF is to provide an innovative form and structure of security through the world's first Private Defence Agency, utilising an online security and defence supplies store and providing options for every level of security concern. SECDEF take a complete and serious approach to safety and defence. The company has recently launched their Crowdfunding campaign through platform Indiegogo in order to raise much needed funds and backing to continue their hard work and unveil their online store and put their business plans into action!



Over the past decade the world has seen an increase in terrorism, warfare and homeland security defence threats. The rising tension between nations is causing anxiety and fear among citizens and SECDEF have recognised the immediate need to provide security and defence products designed to enhance a person's personal security and protect their civil liberties.



SECDEF's crowdfunding campaign itemises various examples of existing security and defence that are failing society and the expectations that are not being met. Their vision is to change the security industry and they already have plans to rapidly expand after the initial headquarters and website are created for the Australian public. The SECDEF aim is to be in operation by February of 2016, including the promotion of the products they have to offer and in addition to this the offers to their future services.



About SECDEF

SECDEF's mission is for the safety and security of others! Some examples of products available include alarm systems for homes, security camera systems and other deterrent devices. This is not their limitation though, with equipment and kits for individuals also offered. They also offer free delivery for products sourced from specific requests. Their fresh approach to security came about after becoming tired with the repetitive nature of failed security attempts in existence and failure of current security firms to work with consumers.



