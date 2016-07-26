SECFilings.com: BioLargo's Breakthrough Water Treatment System Alpha Prototype

Redondo Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces publication of an article highlighting the unveiling of BioLargo's (OTCQB:BLGO) breakthrough water filtration system and its many applications.



One year ago, experts from industry, academia, government, and finance were presented with what could soon be known as the biggest breakthrough in water treatment in decades. A team of researchers at BioLargo Water and the University of Alberta unveiled a working laboratory model of the AOS Filter along with the results from studies that demonstrate its ability to disinfect water 100 times more effectively and 10 times faster than any competing technology. Researchers at the University termed its performance "unprecedented." Results show that its energy requirements are less than 1/20th of the closest competing technology.



BioLargo's AOS Filter combines a cutting edge carbon matrix, iodine, and electrolysis in a flow-through cell to rapidly and inexpensively eliminate bacteria and chemical contaminants in water. The company reports that it is at the 'Generation 1 and phase 1' of its development plan. Its first Alpha prototype, which will showcase at the University of Alberta's upcoming technical symposium, delivers unprecedented rates of disinfection against a wide range of pathogens including Salmonella, Listeria and E.coli.



