SECFilings.com Reports on Pressure BioSciences' Q1 2016 Financial Results

Pressure BioSciences, a developer of proprietary laboratory instrumentation and consumables for the $6 billion life sciences sample preparation industry, recently reported first quarter 2016 revenue that jumped 26% year-over-year, which allowed the company to exceed the $500,000 revenue threshold for only the second time in its history. These gains were driven by strong organic growth in the company's instrument and consumable sales that were partially offset by lower grant revenue. In this article, SECFilings.com takes a deeper look at the company's strong first quarter financial results and several upcoming catalysts that investors may want to watch.



To view the SECFilings.com article, click on the link below or copy and paste the address in your browser: www.secfilings.com



